Before Arie, there was Jason.

Last year, Arie Luyendyk Jr. became the most hated man on social media when he blindsided his then-fiancé Becca Kufrin by breaking up with her on-camera in order to pursue his original runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Some viewers of The Bachelor called it the most dramatic moment in the franchise's history. But for longtime fans, we'd been here before.

10 years ago, 17 million viewers watched as the Bachelor Jason Mesnick, so beloved from his turn on DeAnna Pappas' season of The Bachelorette, broke up with then-fiancé Melissa Rycroft because he couldn't stop thinking about Molly Malaney, the woman he broke up with in New Zealand.

It was painful. It was awkward. It was riveting. And it went down as one of the most iconic moments in the ABC hit franchise's 17-year history and the reality TV genre.