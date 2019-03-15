by Jess Cohen | Fri., 15 Mar. 2019 9:32 AM
Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are facing more legal troubles following their alleged involvement in the college cheating scheme.
Earlier this week, E! News obtained court documents which show that both Huffman and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The Desperate Housewives alum and the Fuller House star are among over 40 individuals who have been charged in connection with the scandal. According to the FBI affidavit, the scheme involved getting students admitted into elite colleges.
Tuesday, the same day that news of the alleged scheme broke, E! News confirmed that 13 defendants were taken into custody in the Los Angeles area, including defendant Huffman.
The following day, a former Oakland teacher named Jennifer Kay Toy filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against Huffman, Loughlin and the other individuals indicted in the scandal this week. Toy and her son, Joshua Toy, are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.
"Joshua applied to some of the colleges where the cheating took place and did not get in," the lawsuit, obtained by E! News, states, noting that Joshua graduated with a 4.2 grade point average. "Joshua and I believed that he'd had a fair chance just like all the other applicants but did not make the cut for some undisclosed reason."
"I'm now outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt that it was ok to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college."
Toy is seeking "no less than $500,000,000,000" in damages.
PG/Rachpoot/MEGA
According to the FBI affidavit in the "Operation Varsity Blues" case, Huffman and her "spouse," William H. Macy, made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in the scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. She "later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so," the document reads.
Huffman and Macy are parents to Sofia Grace Macy, 18, and Georgia Grace Macy, 16.
While in court on Tuesday, the Oscar nominee was granted a signature bond of $250,000 and has been ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29. Macy, who has not been charged, was seated it the gallery in court.
REX/Shutterstock
On Wednesday, Loughlin surrendered to the FBI and was taken into custody. She was later released on $1 million bond. Her next court appearance will also be in Boston on March 29.
Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli was arrested Tuesday morning without incident. The couple shares daughters, Isabella Rose, 20, and YouTube star Olivia Jade, 19.
According to the FBI affidavit, "The Guannullis agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."
