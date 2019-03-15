If you like Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us, just wait until you see him in this new role.

The actor appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show and acted alongside Kate Beckinsale and James Corden for a Bruno Mars-themed soap opera called "The Bold and the Lyrical." The celebrities performed the entire parody by reciting lyrics from the Grammy winner's music.

The scene opens up with Beckinsale sitting on a couch in pretty pink robe and drinking champagne. Soon, Corden walks in wearing his robe and pajamas and it becomes clear their characters are romantically involved.

"Smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy," the actress says to him, citing "Uptown Funk."

After hearing the turning of the doorknob, Beckinsale forces Corden to hide under a blanket, indicating the two are actually having an affair. Ventimiglia then enters the scene, kisses Beckinsale and proposes to his leading lady.

"I think I want to marry you," he says, referencing "Marry You."