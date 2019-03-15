Is it the end of the line for Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist?

In the above exclusive sneak peek from the Friday, March 15 episode titled "Bastien Moreau," Red (James Spader) is, well, on the chopping block. It's execution time, but Red seems unfazed. He has his last meal picked out: cabbage soup and dressed herring.

"My mother loved cabbage soup and dressed herring," he says.

As for his remains? He wants them placed in opium pipes. "The users won't mind and on the off-chance there is an afterlife I'd like to be high in it," he says.