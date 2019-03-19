What is your go-to fitness routine to maintain such a fit figure?

I always do a full-body workout whenever I hit the gym. I focus on strength training, three times a week. I gradually build my strength, lifting heavier weights in order to build muscle. I tried starting yoga, because my muscles felt quite tight after all that lifting. But I'm not sure if it is for me. I probably will give it another go, or perhaps go for a session that focuses on stretching in future.

What is your guilty pleasure when it comes to food?

Definitely ice-cream and french fries, sometimes even eating them together. There's a vegan ice-cream brand in Malaysia that I heard will be opening a shop soon in Singapore too. It's called 'Kind Kones' and their ice-cream is by far my favourite. As for fries, they are just irresistible to me.

For people who want to look chic while they work out, which athleisure brand would you point them to?

I don't think there is a specific brand in general, because it's all about being comfortable and whatever's comfortable for you to work out in. For me, I'm very comfortable in Adidas. I feel that work-out clothing is very dependant on the person and their body type. However, I would recommend sticking to black and grey, monochrome colours to up the chic factor.