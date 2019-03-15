Aaron Kwok Shares His Secrets to Success And Being a Good Father

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 15 Mar. 2019 1:31 AM
"If I had 24 hours to spare, I believe I would continue to work hard because time is scarce," 53-year-old Aaron Kwok quipped with a laugh at our interview. "Having 24 hours more would allow me to do my job better!"
The Hong Kong actor, singer, dancer, producer and director (honestly, the list goes on) was recently in town for the launch of Swiss watchmaker Longines' Hydroconquest Ceramic, and he stopped to talk to E! News Asia about his incredible work ethic, his latest film role and being a good father.
Sharing more about his latest film role in Project Gutenberg, in which he played the male lead opposite Hong Kong film heavyweight Chow Yun-fat, he said that the happiest expereince he had on set was "getting to play Lee Man and working with such a professional crew." His role in the film won him a Best Actor nod at the 2019 Hong Kong Film Awards, and is one of the most nominated films to date with 17 nominations in total.
But when it comes to family, baby always comes first! With a second child on the way with model-actress Moka Fong, Kwok reveals his hopes and dreams for his kids.
"The most important thing is good education and good health. I hope that my children will grow up to contribute to society. Especially to those in need."
For the full interview, watch our video above.
