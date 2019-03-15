Aaron Kwok Shares His Secrets to Success And Being a Good Father

"If I had 24 hours to spare, I believe I would continue to work hard because time is scarce," 53-year-old Aaron Kwok quipped with a laugh at our interview. "Having 24 hours more would allow me to do my job better!"

The Hong Kong actor, singer, dancer, producer and director (honestly, the list goes on) was recently in town for the launch of Swiss watchmaker Longines' Hydroconquest Ceramic, and he stopped to talk to E! News Asia about his incredible work ethic, his latest film role and being a good father.

Sharing more about his latest film role in Project Gutenberg, in which he played the male lead opposite Hong Kong film heavyweight Chow Yun-fat, he said that the happiest expereince he had on set was "getting to play Lee Man and working with such a professional crew." His role in the film won him a Best Actor nod at the 2019 Hong Kong Film Awards, and is one of the most nominated films to date with 17 nominations in total.