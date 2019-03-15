Aaron Kwok Shares His Secrets to Success And Being a Good Father

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 15 Mar. 2019 1:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

"If I had 24 hours to spare, I believe I would continue to work hard because time is scarce," 53-year-old Aaron Kwok quipped with a laugh at our interview. "Having 24 hours more would allow me to do my job better!"

The Hong Kong actor, singer, dancer, producer and director (honestly, the list goes on) was recently in town for the launch of Swiss watchmaker Longines' Hydroconquest Ceramic, and he stopped to talk to E! News Asia about his incredible work ethic, his latest film role and being a good father.

Sharing more about his latest film role in Project Gutenberg, in which he played the male lead opposite Hong Kong film heavyweight Chow Yun-fat, he said that the happiest expereince he had on set was "getting to play Lee Man and working with such a professional crew."  His role in the film won him a Best Actor nod at the 2019 Hong Kong Film Awards, and is one of the most nominated films to date with 17 nominations in total.

Watch

Aaron Kwok Takes the E!Q in 42 | E! News Asia

But when it comes to family, baby always comes first! With a second child on the way with model-actress Moka Fong, Kwok reveals his hopes and dreams for his kids.

"The most important thing is good education and good health. I hope that my children will grow up to contribute to society. Especially to those in need."

For the full interview, watch our video above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , E! News Asia , Hong Kong celebrities , Celebrities , Fashion
Latest News
Yang Mi

Chinese Actress Yang Mi Launches a Collection With Stuart Weitzman

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable During Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Barbara Palvin, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dylan Sprouse Sweetly Congratulates Barbara Palvin on Becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel

Iman Fandi, Be Pop Cultured Party

The Best Dressed Guests at the E! Asia Launch Party

GOT7, JB

GOT7's JB Talks Making Good Music, Biggest Fears and Achievements

Kim Hye-Soo, Fauré Le Page Seoul

This Korean Celeb-Approved French Luxury Brand is Coming to Singapore

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.