CNBLUE's Lee Jong-Hyun Reportedly Entangled In "Secret Porn" Scandal

As police continue their investigation into Jung Joon-Young and his notorious Kakao Talk group chats, more and more celebrities are being caught in the cross fire.

On 14 March 2019, South Korean news outlet SBS reported that Korean rock band CNBLUE's Lee Jong-Hyun had knowledge that illicit spy cam videos of women were being circulated by Jung.

SBS released the one-on-one conversations the 28-year-old musician had with Jung regarding receiving sexual services as well as the hidden camera footages.

Lee Jong-Hyun is the lead guitarist and second vocalist of the four-member rock band called CNBLUE. Known for his brooding public image, Jong-Hyun has many fans both in South Korea and internationally. He is currently serving his mandatory military service and has been out of the spotlight for a while.

That is, until today.