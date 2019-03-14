Kick up your heels, American luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman has released its latest capsule collection with Chinese celebrity Yang Mi!

The limited edition Stuart Weitzman for Yang Mi Collection, which comprises both bags and shoes, was inspired by the brand's global spokeswoman, and features the use of the brand's signature pearls and crystals for that red carpet glamour both the actress and the brand are known for.

"As a shoe lover and fan of the brand, the Stuart Weitzman for Yang Mi Collection is a dream come true," Yang Mi said. "The collection is inspired by modern femininity and red carpet glamour, with pearls or crystals adorning each shoe and handbag."