Chinese Actress Yang Mi Launches A Collection With Stuart Weitzman

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 9:13 PM

Kick up your heels, American luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman has released its latest capsule collection with Chinese celebrity Yang Mi!

The limited edition Stuart Weitzman for Yang Mi Collection, which comprises both bags and shoes, was inspired by the brand's global spokeswoman, and features the use of the brand's signature pearls and crystals for that red carpet glamour both the actress and the brand are known for.

"As a shoe lover and fan of the brand, the Stuart Weitzman for Yang Mi Collection is a dream come true," Yang Mi said. "The collection is inspired by modern femininity and red carpet glamour, with pearls or crystals adorning each shoe and handbag."

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

Inez & Vinoodh/Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The launch of the capsule collection also sees the unveiling of Yang Mi's solo campaign for the brand's spring/summer 2019 collection. Shot by famed fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Yang Mi models pieces from her capsule collection against a beige-coloured backdrop.

Get a first look at the collection below.

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

DANIKA ASTRAL, $1,000

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

ENCHANT 105, $1,600

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

LUMINA 95, $1,200

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

MAGICK 105, $1,800

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

NUDIST PEARLS 105, $1,400

Yang Mi, Stuart Weitzman

NUDIST PEARLS 105, $1,400

