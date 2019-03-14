Not gonna lie, we gasped when the new Project Runway designers walked into the new workroom.

After so many seasons in that cozy, colorful little space, the show has graduated into a much bigger, chic-er, more Instagram-griendly workroom, a sign that this ain't your mother's Project Runway. This Project Runway is cool, modern, hip, and woke to 2019, at least in theory, and mostly in practice.

The show has its first trans model this season, and the models are of all shapes and sizes, assigned at random, with no designers complaining when they have to design for someone larger than a size four. And now the designers have to take Instagram photos to go with their looks which does, in 2019, make a whole lot of sense.