Shop Our Favorites From Reebok x Victoria Beckham

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., 15 Mar. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

If Victoria Beckham signs her name to it, we're already into it.

The celeb designer has already proven to us, time and time again, that she knows fashion, and there's no sense in not listening to her. If you don't already know, the pro has a standing fitness collab with Reebok and it's good—full of minimalist leggings and sports bras we can't get enough of. Even more exciting though is the all-new Reebok x Victoria Beckham Bolton Sock Lo sneaker, which happens to be officially available on Reebok.com now.

Like we said, it's all chic stuff you'll want to own, so if you don't own any of it, now's the time. And don't forget to scoop up the sneaker before it's all sold out. 

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM BOLTON SOCK LO

This rad sneaker is the newest addition to the collection. In fact, it just launched today.

BUY IT: $250 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM BOLTON SOCK

This high-fashion sock-sneaker hybrid is a statement look we can get on board with.

BUY IT: $280 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM PANELED TIGHTS

We love a pair of black leggings with a bright orange waistband detail.

BUY IT: $130 at Reebok

Article continues below

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM BEANIE

For a little warmth (and style) this signature beanie will do the trick.

BUY IT: $130 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM SEAMLESS BRA

A bright orange sports bra is just the pop of color your fitness look was missing.

BUY IT: $90 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM RIB CROP TOP

A fitted ribbed crop top is one way to slay at the gym.

BUY IT: $70 at Reebok

Article continues below

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM SWEATSHIRT

No matter the occasion, classic crewneck sweatshirt is always a strong choice.

BUY IT: $250 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM SEAMLESS TEXTURED TIGHTS

You can never have too many heather gray leggings. 

BUY IT: $130 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM HOODED TOP

This hooded top is a chic way to layer up.

BUY IT: $150 at Reebok

Article continues below

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM PACKABLE JACKET

This easy-to-pack jacket makes the perfect travel companion.

BUY IT: $230 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM SEAMLESS TIGHTS

Victoria wears orange workout tights, so we wear orange workout tights. 

BUY IT: $130 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM CLASSIC BOMBER JACKET

A bomber jacker is an easy way dress up any outfit—from leggings to jeans.

BUY IT: $400 at Reebok

Article continues below

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM SEAMLESS TIGHTS

Fact: White-hot leggings are a surprisingly flattering option.

BUY IT: $130 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM CROP TOP

This zip-up crop top makes us want to work out, almost.

BUY IT: $90 at Reebok

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM SEAMLESS TEXTURED BRA

We've never met a seamless sports bra we didn't like.

BUY IT: $90 at Reebok

Article continues below

E-Comm: Reebok x Victoria Beckham

VICTORIA BECKHAM BOYFRIEND JOGGER

These khaki joggers are our kind of casual. 

BUY IT: $300 at Reebok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Victoria Beckham , Fashion , Style , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
E-Comm: Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

Aaron Kwok, Longines Singapore

Aaron Kwok Shares His Secrets to Success And Being a Good Father

Yang Mi

Chinese Actress Yang Mi Launches a Collection With Stuart Weitzman

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable During Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Barbara Palvin, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dylan Sprouse Sweetly Congratulates Barbara Palvin on Becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel

Iman Fandi, Be Pop Cultured Party

The Best Dressed Guests at the E! Asia Launch Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.