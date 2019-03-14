Halsey and Yungblud Have Off-the-Charts Chemistry During 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 5:26 PM

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Scott Kirkland/FOX/PictureGroup

Halsey and Yungblud have made their relationship award show official... well kinda.

The 24-year-old "Without Me" singer and the 20-year-old British musician took the stage at the  2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards! After arriving at the star-studded ceremony separately, Halsey and Yungblud (née Dominic Harrison) coupled up for the cameras during their opening performance.

The musical pair may have skipped walking the red carpet together, but they showed off their off-the-charts chemistry during their electrifying performance. The dynamic duo opened the show alongside Travis Barker. The trio released their "11 Minutes" collaboration just last month.

Along with her performance at the show, Halsey is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics for "Without Me," as well as Best Cover Song for "Lucid Dreams." She took home an award already for the L'Oreal Paris Fangirls Award.

Earlier today, the "Bad at Love" songstress tweeted, "very happy to be me." Coincidence? We think not!

Before taking the stage, the British star wrote, CANT FOOKIN BELIEVE IM OPENING THE #iHeartAwards2019 @halsey @travisbarker it’s going to be MENTAL."

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

For those who don't know, Halsey and Yungblud first sparked romance rumors about four months ago.

Back in November, cameras spotted the duo leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood together. In the pictures, Halsey could be seen carrying an arrangement of flowers as she locked eyes with Yungblud.

Since that time, the couple has been sharing sweet photos on social media. In late February, Halsey and Yungblud took a trip to Disneyland together.

The night is just getting started, watch the rest of the star-studded show on Fox.

