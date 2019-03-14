Kacey Musgraves Is a Green Goddess on the 2019 iHeart Music Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 4:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves is giving us butterflies with her stunning ensemble at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

The "Golden Hour" singer looks visionary in an out of this world, green cocktail dress designed by Georgian fashion designer David Koma. Kacey's sleek black hair flows loosely behind her shoulders for the sixth annual award show, which is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. People who like the look have a bit of time to wait before they can get their hands on it since the modern-looking dress came straight off the Spring/Summer 2019 runway.

Fashion and career wins keep rolling in for the star. Kacey is hot off a successful award season which saw her take home four Grammy awards, including the highly-competitive Album of the Year award. While her loyal fans had all the faith in the star's ability to take home the gold statuette, no one was more shocked to see her win than Kacey herself. Her honest and hilarious reaction to the win was so endearing it sparked a flurry of memes that even the singer couldn't help but laugh at. 

Photos

Fashionable Men on the iHeart Radio Awards 2018 Red Carpet

At tonight's show, the star won her one nomination, which was voted for by people on social media. Her and One Directionsinger Harry Styles are taking home the prize in the Best Cover Song category for their performance of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One."

Kacey and Harry teamed up for the love song in June 2018 while Harry was performing at the Madison Square Garden and their performance quickly went viral afterwards. Even hearing the moment from a crowd member's phone doesn't dull the quality of the performance, but instead leaves people yearning for more. Thus, the reason the duo was made the winner by social media.

Congratulations to Kacey and Harry on their big win!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kacey Musgraves , 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards , iHeartRadio , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Shuts Down Haters With Empowering Speech at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Louis Tomlinson, Félicité Tomlinson, Instagram

Another Tragic Loss: Inside Louis Tomlinson's Family Heartbreak

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Welcomes Ike Barinholtz to Bring Some Serious Family Drama for Charles

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Is Dead at 18: See Their Family Photos

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey and Yungblud Have Off-the-Charts Chemistry During 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.