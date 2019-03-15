During an interview with nearly the entire cast of Arrested Development, Walter told The New York Times about an altercation she had with Tambor. "He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize ... In like almost 60 years of working, I've never had anybody yell at me like that on a set," she said.

Walter said she had "to let go of being angry" at Tambor, he apologized, but then her costars seemed to gaslight her into thinking the interaction between the two was normal for certain performers.

"Again, not to belittle it or excuse it or anything, but in the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.' And when you're in a privileged position to hire people, or have an influence in who does get hired, you make phone calls. And you say, ‘Hey, so I've heard X about person Y, tell me about that.' And what you learn is context. And you learn about character and you learn about work habits, work ethics, and you start to understand. Because it's a very amorphous process, this sort of [expletive] that we do, you know, making up fake life. It's a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behavior and certain people have certain processes," Bateman said.