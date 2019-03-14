Chance the Rapper is going to be a daddy times two!

His wife Kirsten Corley took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she and her new hubby are expecting their second child. She made the announcement by sharing a photo of herself in a yellow bikini, cradling the growing baby bump. Kirsten captioned the pic, "Oh yeah, we're pregnant."

Chance followed up her announcement by revealing that their bundle of joy is yet another baby girl! "New baby droppin September," he joked on Instagram.

The newlyweds are keeping the celebrations going by sharing the news days after they said their "I Do's."

Over the weekend, the rapper wed his longtime girlfriend in a grand wedding at the Pelican Hill resort. Family and friends like Kanye Westand Kim Kardashiangathered to celebrate the newlyweds, who later jetted off to a seaside location for a romantic honeymoon.