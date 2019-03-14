All these years later, Matt LeBlanc remembers his famous Friends co-star fondly—and no, we're not talking about Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer or Lisa Kudrow.

Sure, the famous cast are still friends today, but there's one bonafide star of the show that holds a place in the actor's heart: Marcel the Monkey.

Fans probably recall Ross adopting a capuchin monkey during season one. While the animal wreaked some entertaining havoc on the characters' lives, behind the scenes, it was a similar story.