A fan told Paris that she thinks tabloids are "provoking" her because she's "not really speaking" about Leaving Neverland, which her family has denounced as lies.

"There's nothing I can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense," Paris replied. "[My cousin] Taj [Jackson] is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. But that's not my role. I'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That's me."

On Wednesday, tabloid magazine In Touch published a story about Paris that included a photo showing what it said was her having an "explosive fight" with her boyfriend and Soundflowers band mate, Gabriel Glenn, in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations on March 3. The headline included the words, "Downward Spiral?"

"Damn I'm just now catching wind of these downward spiral articles.. this is like, what ? the 7th time y'all have accused me of this ? the 3rd in the past month? n yet not one OD from all the 'drugs' y'all accuse me of doing or any hospitalizations… 7… but who's counting right…" Paris tweeted on Thursday.

"Like.. no please.. give it up.. there are so many more interesting things to write about," she added. "And actions speak louder than words. So if my actions prove your words wrong, why keep trying to pull this s--t? it's a lil pathetic. I'll pray for y'all. SMOKE SOME WEED AND MELLOW OUT."

Paris also wrote, "Me and my bf re-enacted 'The Californians' from SNL while we were in NOLA purely for the entertainment of our friends, and paps happened to be taking pictures of it all and.... y'all it looks like a full on break-up scene in a sad drama movie omg."