FT Island's Choi Jong-Hoon Announces Retirement After "Secret Porn" Accusations

South Korea's entertainment industry is in disarray as news of the "hidden camera" scandal continues to grow. In just a few days, Big Bang's Seungri and singer-songwriter Jung Joon-Young have been called for official police investigation as they were revealed to be participants in a Kakao Talk group chat, where illicit videos taken without consent were being digitally passed around.

As the police continue their investigations, the public and the media have been speculating on who else is involved in the group chat. Just today, Highlight's rapper, Yong Junhyung announced his departure from the group after admitting that he was a silent bystander, knowing fully well what was happening in the group chat.

Now, another K-pop group member, FT Island's leader Choi Jung-Hoon, is in the spotlight as his management agency, FNC Entertainment announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.