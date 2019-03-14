BTS Will Be Performing on Saturday Night Live in April

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 1:39 AM

BTS, Bangtan Boys

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

K-pop boy group, BTS has become a household name at this point. The seven member Bangtan Boys have taken the world by storm since their debut in 2013. Helming the second major Hallyu wave that's happening globally, BTS has achieved tremendous feats that no other K-pop group has ever done so far. Their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, made its debut at the number one spot on the Billboard 200  and title tracks such as "DNA" entering the Billboard Hot 100 charts, their US fans can't enough of these talented men. 

After performing at the 61st Grammy Awards this year, BTS is continuing to create and conquer career milestones by being the first K-pop group to perform at NBC's Saturday Night Live. The SNL crew teased BTS' ARMY with a tweet that sent fans in a frenzy. 

6 Fashion Labels That K-Pop Stars Always Wear

According to the tweet, BTS is scheduled to perform on 13 April 2019 with Emma Stone as SNL's host that night. The behemoth K-pop group is also set to make a comeback with Map of the Soul: Persona on 12 April, just one day before their scheduled performance. 

Do you think they will be performing a brand new single? 

