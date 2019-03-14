The Best Dressed Guests at the E! Asia Launch Party

Last Friday night saw an epic congregation of Asia's glitterati — as stars from the east collided at one of the biggest nights for entertainment around the region: The launch of E! Asia!

Feting the inauguration were celebrities from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines — all rubbing noses with influencers that break the Internet — to hear about our exciting line up of video-driven digital content from our Managing Editor Pakkee Tan, and Creative Director and Head of Production Natalie Gee, both dressed in, occasion-appropriate, show-stopping red.

Speaking of dazzling style, our famous guests did not disappoint either. Here are some of the best dressed stand outs from that night!