Third Korean Celebrity Involved In The "Secret Porn" Scandal Revealed

Choi Soo-Young/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 12:07 AM
Choi Soo-Young/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
The "hidden camera" scandal has taken the world by storm as a massive witch hunt for everyone involved in the infamous Kakao Talk group chat continues. After confessing to taking secret sex videos and circulating it in his group chat, Jung Joon-Young and his "golden phone" are at the centre of a whirlwind of controversy.
The South Korean police mentioned in their statement that there are other male celebrities besides Jung and Seungri involved in the group chat. However, they refused to comment on their identities just yet, as investigations are still going on. Several celebrities have been called into questioning and there speculation is rife about who exactly is involved.
Today, the third celebrity involved in the case has been revealed and it is Highlight's Yong Junhyung.
To the shock of fans everywhere, Junhyung took to Instagram to confess his participation in the group chat and announced his departure from his band, Highlight. It was a surprise to fans as the rapper had denied the rumours that he was the mysterious "Singer Yong" in the Kakaotalk group chat screenshots just two days ago.
The 29-year-old rapper had said, "when I heard about this content I couldn't even recognise that such events had occurred." Denying that he was ever a part of the notorious group chat. His talent agency, Around Us Entertainment believed and supported Junhyung's statement and made their own statement regarding the matter. They reported that Junghyung and Jung did have one-on-one conversations back in 2016, when the latter was experiencing a personal rough patch and that was it.
Fast forward to today, Junhyung went back on his previous statement and released a new one in which he admitted to being a part of the "hidden camera" group chat.
He admitted that he participated in "inappropriate conversations" and witnessed the hidden camera footage that was being circulated within the group.
"All of these actions were very immoral, and I was foolish. I treated it as not a big deal without thinking that it is a crime and illegal act," he wrote, "I participated in a witness interview regarding this matter. I said everything that I know without any lies, and I cooperated with the investigation. While receiving the witness interview, I saw exactly what conversations I had in the past, and I was embarrassed and could not help but feel horrified."
The caption above reads:
"Hello, this is Yong Junhyung.
First of all, I sincerely apologise to the members and all fans who must have had a difficult time because of me for the past few days.
When I received the call from my agency to confirm the validity [of the news] right after the SBS 8 O'Clock News aired on [March] 11, I did not understand the point of the issue clearly and only said that I was not in the chatroom. As a result, the agency took my side and said in the official statement that the reports are false, but this was information relayed inaccurately by me. The reason I said [the chat] was from 2016 while talking with the agency to release an official statement is that I no longer have the chat records with Jung Joon-Young in my Kakao Talk, so I was not able to check the date accurately. I also apologise for causing further confusion due to this.
In the Kakao Talk messages with Jung Joon-Young from late 2015 reported by the news, we drank the night before and went home, and I asked him how he is doing the next day. Jung Joon-Young told me that he got caught after sending illegal video footage to someone, and I responded, "You got caught by her?" I did not receive a video at the time, but I did receive a video at a different instance. In addition, I participated in inappropriate conversations regarding it. All of these actions were very immoral, and I was foolish. I treated it as not a big deal without thinking that it is a crime and illegal act, and it is also my fault for not firmly restraining [Jung Joon-Young].
I participated in a witness interview regarding this matter. I said everything that I know without any lies, and I cooperated with the investigation. While receiving the witness interview, I saw exactly what conversations I had in the past, and I was embarrassed and could not help but feel horrified.
I never participated in the illegal acts of taking hidden camera footage or circulating it. In addition, I have maintained a relationship of only greeting each other once in awhile with Jung Joon-Young since late 2016. However, although I knew of what was happening during that time, I thought of it as not a big deal and acted at ease. I was a silent bystander about this severe issue where several more victims may have arisen due to my actions.
I am very sorry to have not been able to repay the overwhelming love and as I betrayed the trust of the members and fans who have trusted me due to this issue. I realise the severity of this matter, and I do not want any further harm to be done to my fans and members who must have been disappointed because of me, so I will leave the group Highlight as of March 14, 2019. I will live while reflecting on myself again and again. I once again apologise sincerely."
Junhyung debuted as part of the popular K-pop group, Beast, under Cube Entertainment in 2009, before the members formed their own label, Around Us Entertainment, and debuted again under a new group name, Highlight. After almost a decade-long career, Junhyung has now announced his departure from the group after owning up to his involvement in the scandal.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?