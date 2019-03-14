Third Korean Celebrity Involved In The "Secret Porn" Scandal Revealed

The caption above reads:

"Hello, this is Yong Junhyung.

First of all, I sincerely apologise to the members and all fans who must have had a difficult time because of me for the past few days.

When I received the call from my agency to confirm the validity [of the news] right after the SBS 8 O'Clock News aired on [March] 11, I did not understand the point of the issue clearly and only said that I was not in the chatroom. As a result, the agency took my side and said in the official statement that the reports are false, but this was information relayed inaccurately by me. The reason I said [the chat] was from 2016 while talking with the agency to release an official statement is that I no longer have the chat records with Jung Joon-Young in my Kakao Talk, so I was not able to check the date accurately. I also apologise for causing further confusion due to this.

In the Kakao Talk messages with Jung Joon-Young from late 2015 reported by the news, we drank the night before and went home, and I asked him how he is doing the next day. Jung Joon-Young told me that he got caught after sending illegal video footage to someone, and I responded, "You got caught by her?" I did not receive a video at the time, but I did receive a video at a different instance. In addition, I participated in inappropriate conversations regarding it. All of these actions were very immoral, and I was foolish. I treated it as not a big deal without thinking that it is a crime and illegal act, and it is also my fault for not firmly restraining [Jung Joon-Young].

I participated in a witness interview regarding this matter. I said everything that I know without any lies, and I cooperated with the investigation. While receiving the witness interview, I saw exactly what conversations I had in the past, and I was embarrassed and could not help but feel horrified.

I never participated in the illegal acts of taking hidden camera footage or circulating it. In addition, I have maintained a relationship of only greeting each other once in awhile with Jung Joon-Young since late 2016. However, although I knew of what was happening during that time, I thought of it as not a big deal and acted at ease. I was a silent bystander about this severe issue where several more victims may have arisen due to my actions.

I am very sorry to have not been able to repay the overwhelming love and as I betrayed the trust of the members and fans who have trusted me due to this issue. I realise the severity of this matter, and I do not want any further harm to be done to my fans and members who must have been disappointed because of me, so I will leave the group Highlight as of March 14, 2019. I will live while reflecting on myself again and again. I once again apologise sincerely."