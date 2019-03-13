GOT7's JB Talks Making Good Music, Biggest Fears and Achievements

The charismatic leader has graced the cover of Men's Folio Singapore as part of their anniversary 'Big' issue and he also spoke candidly about his hopes, dreams and fears in an intimate interview with the magazine.

When asked what he thinks make good music, JB replied sincerely, saying that till today he is not sure. JB is very passionate when it comes to music, co-producing and writing several tracks on the GOT7 albums. Hence, it was refreshing to hear his humbled reply, saying that there were many songs that he liked and considered to be good, yet are not well-received.

"I think good music is when an idea has been precisely expressed, and the listeners could sympathise and be comforted by the music at a certain point of time," JB said.