If you're an avid follower of Korean fashion trends, you'd have noticed your favourite Korean celebrities toting distinctive fish scale-monogrammed bags around town.

It's none other than the calling card of French luxury brand Fauré Le Page, a storied house that has its roots as gunsmiths for French royalty, and after successful openings in Seoul and Hong Kong, the brand is now making its way to Singapore.

Located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, this marks Fauré Le Page's ninth store in the world and will feature a design concept that is unique and reflective of the Lion City.

Taking its inspiration from Singapore's 'garden city' moniker, the store will evoke a tropical garden replete with lush greenery and florals, as well as dashes of the brand's signature yellow in its furniture and fixtures.

"It is such an enchantment to write a new chapter of our history in the heart of one of the most vibrant city of the world," said Augustin de Buffévent, Artistic Director of Fauré Le Page. "The soul of Singapore is so inspiring and we are thrilled to join Takashimaya Shopping Centre which is internationally renowned for the quality of its brand selection together with the excellence of its service. We are excited to reveal a new decor to host our guests at Fauré Le Page's inner garden."