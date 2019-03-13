This Korean Celeb-Approved French Luxury Brand is Coming to Singapore

If you're an avid follower of Korean fashion trends, you'd have noticed your favourite Korean celebrities toting distinctive fish scale-monogrammed bags around town.

It's none other than the calling card of French luxury brand Fauré Le Page, a storied house that has its roots as gunsmiths for French royalty, and after successful openings in Seoul and Hong Kong, the brand is now making its way to Singapore.

Located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, this marks Fauré Le Page's ninth store in the world and will feature a design concept that is unique and reflective of the Lion City.

Taking its inspiration from Singapore's 'garden city' moniker, the store will evoke a tropical garden replete with lush greenery and florals, as well as dashes of the brand's signature yellow in its furniture and fixtures.

"It is such an enchantment to write a new chapter of our history in the heart of one of the most vibrant city of the world," said Augustin de Buffévent, Artistic Director of Fauré Le Page. "The soul of Singapore is so inspiring and we are thrilled to join Takashimaya Shopping Centre which is internationally renowned for the quality of its brand selection together with the excellence of its service. We are excited to reveal a new decor to host our guests at Fauré Le Page's inner garden."

Faur&amp;eacute; Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

What's more: The Singapore store will be the first to pre-launch a special collection of bags and accessories that features clutches in exotic skins such as alligator and python, and customisable medallions for shoppers.

Keep your eyes peeled for the grand opening this June!

Boumbox Singapore Exclusive, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Boumbox (Singapore Exclusive)

Pochette Parade, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Pochette Parade (Singapore Exclusive)

Daily Battle, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Daily Battle

Carry On, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Carry On

Calibre 21, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Calibre 21

Envelope Triomphe, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Envelope Triomphe

Roustam, Fauré Le Page, Singapore

Courtesy of Fauré Le Page

Roustam

