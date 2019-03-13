Love is in the air!

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick shows off her darling engagement photos with fiancé Chris Larangeira.

Even though the two lovebirds have been engaged since last January, they've finally taken the next step in their wedding planning. If anything, the reality TV personality explains she's "excited" to walk down the aisle.

The bride-to-be set her eyes on a particular photographer to capture her engagement photos, which is why they didn't do it sooner. The person fit for the job? Anthony Serrantonio.

"I've been waiting for over a year to do this shoot and I wanted the right photographer for the job," the reality TV star tells E! News. "I finally found a great one! Anthony Serrantonio shoots a lot of the cast, so I knew I was in great hands."

She continues, "Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding. I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen."