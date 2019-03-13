Luke Perry Laid to Rest in Private Tennessee Burial

Luke Perry has been laid to rest in Tennessee.

The 52-year-old Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away in Los Angeles on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends at the time of his death.

According to his death certificate, released Wednesday and obtained by E! News, Perry was laid to rest in Dixon, Tennessee on Monday, March 11. The death certificate also lists his cause of death as "ischemic cerebrovascular accident." Perry's fiancé, Bauer, is listed as his next of kin. As for the Tennessee location, Perry was actually a part-time resident of the state.