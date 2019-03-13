breaking! YG Entertainment Has Terminated Seungri's Contract

Kit Harington, BTS Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Debuts

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 13 Mar. 2019 9:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, SHow, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to give viewers a very good spring with several newcomers to the Studio 8H stage, including BTS and Kit Harington.

The long-running late-night sketch show returns March 30 with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala. This will be the first time for both on the show. Killing Eve returns on Sunday, April 7 and Tame Impala is prepping for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Then, ahead of the Game of Thrones premiere, Harington will make his hosting debut on Saturday, April 6. He'll be joined by Sara Bareilles who is also taking the stage for the first time. Bareilles' new album Amidst the Chaos is due out April 5. Waitress, the stage musical she wrote the music and lyrics for, is still running on Broadway and just opened in London's West End.

Photos

Saturday Night Live Alumni

Meanwhile, Emma Stone will take over hosting duties for the fourth time on Saturday, April 13 with BTS as the musical guest. This will be BTS's first time as musical guest. The band's newest album, Map of the Soul: Persona, comes out April 12 ahead of the upcoming Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. Stone is working with Omaze for a number of charity causes.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , Kit Harington , Saturday Night Live , Sara Bareilles , Entertainment , Emma Stone , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Sandra Oh
Latest News
Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Riverdale's Next Musical Is Here: Get a First Look at Heathers

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants: What We Know About Hannah Brown's Men

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Was Dorinda Medley Uninvited From The Real Housewives of New York City Clambake Or Not?

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Puppygate Gets Even More Complicated

Colton Underwood, Cassie, The Bachelor Finale

Colton Underwood Got a Ring for Cassie Randolph After All: See the Bachelor Bling

Colton Underwood, Cassie, The Bachelor Finale

Colton Underwood Calls Cassie Randolph His "Future Fiancée:" See Where More Bachelor Nation Couples Stand Today

This Is Us

What Happened to Kate and the Baby on This Is Us?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.