Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name She Almost Gave Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner didn't always know she wanted to name her daughter Stormi Webster.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the moniker she almost picked for her little one during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday.

At first, the makeup mogul was hesitant to share her other choices—noting she might "use those one day." However, she ultimately decided to let her fans in on one of her top picks.

"One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this (another daughter), but I wanted to name her Rose."

The reality star said she didn't know why "Rose" was a contender but that she just "really liked that name."

"Shout-out to everyone named 'Rose,'" she said.

This wasn't the only name she had on her list. The Kylie Cosmetics head said "Rose" was actually her third choice and that she had another name in the running. However, she didn't share her second choice.

"It was a very weird name," Kylie said, "but I love it. It just didn't work for her."