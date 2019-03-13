Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., 13 Mar. 2019 6:30 AM
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Another episode, another wrinkle in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Puppygate drama.
In the Tuesday, March 12 episode, Lisa Vanderpump sat down with John Blizzard, showed her Teddi Mellencamp's texts with John Blizzard to Kyle Richards (who had already seen them from Teddi) and Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi confessed her role to Erika Girardi (in Erika's chapel, naturally).
During her conversation, John Blizzard said John Sessa said LVP had given the go ahead to do the whole dog thing with Teddi at Vanderpump Dogs.
Teddi took to her blog to apologize for not sharing the fact that she had agreed to go along with whatever plan was being concocted regarding pup Lucy, and produced more texts.
"Blizzard to LVP: ‘I put words in your mouth that were not true, and I own that.' So here Blizzard ‘owns' saying to me that LVP instructed him to tell me about the dog," Teddi wrote. "But just last week Blizzard and LVP were trying to spin this text that he was saying ‘idk' to me asking that Lisa told him to tell me. Strange how that works."
In her blog, Teddi continued to hit at LVP, including perceived inconsistencies in the story about Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. However, all of this could've been avoided if Dorit had returned the dog to Vanderpump Dogs, Kyle said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
And something's not adding up.
"I saw those texts in their entirety," Kyle said on WWHL. "Teddi had shown them to me, and you're only seeing parts of those texts, so, yeah, parts that make Teddi seem guilty. Hopefully we're going to see the rest of those text messages."
Kyle tried to explain the situation to fellow WWHL guest Thom Filicia, and if you're head hurts, you're not alone.
"When did we become a mystery show?" she asked.
Teddi was on E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday and said more will be revealed.
"Here's the problem, [LVP] cares more about manipulating the audience than nurturing her friendships," Teddi said on Daily Pop.
See Puppygate continue to unfold on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
