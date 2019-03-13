Dr. Drew gets candid with E! News' Justin Sylvester on Just The Sip, where they talk about the importance of celebrities raising mental health awareness and balancing social media time.

The 60-year-old celebrity doctor says, "People like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are taking the crucible themselves, which I'm just so excited about, and saying, 'Hey this is a common thing, I'm talking about it.'"

"For them, social media almost gives them a sense of accountability," the Daily Pop host chimes in.

Dr. Drew points out that many celebs, especially high profile ones, are under a microscope, therefore, they're taking control of their own narrative. Because if not, others will.

He recalls an incident where the "Taki Taki" singer was blasted for merely holding a teacup.

"Selena Gomez had a tea cup and Taylor Swift had a glass of wine on New Year's Eve or a glass of champagne. 'Selena Gomez, she shouldn't be drinking.' What? Come on."