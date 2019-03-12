Park Bom's Agency Addresses The Singer's Past Scandal Ahead of Album Launch

"Hello, this is Park Bom's agency, D-NATION.

Ahead of hosting a press conference for Park Bom's solo album release today (on March 13), we wish to deliver the following statements because we think it is right for us to correct some parts that are far from the truth regarding a series of incidents concerning Park Bom, before [the singer] resumes her domestic promotions.

1. Regarding the incident in 2010 when [Park Bom] brought in medication known as Adderall from the United States via international post, she is still being mentioned as a drug smuggler. We would like to correct this part as Park Bom clearly did not do drugs.

Adderall is a legal medication that is approved by the FDA in the United States and can only be bought with a prescription. However, the distribution of the medicine is still banned in Korea since domestic laws consider it as an antipsychotic drug, which is categorized as drugs. We are only apologetic for causing such a disturbance, which resulted from our ignorance and not being clearly aware of [the laws].

However, the majority of the medical drugs that are FDA-approved in Korea are also labeled as drugs in a broader sense, so when someone takes those pills it does not meant that person did drugs.

Park Bom is also taking pills for the purpose of treatment, and when Park Bom submitted to urine testing at the time [of the incident], they did not find signs of drug usage. As a result, the police acknowledged her situation and evidence, and they concluded their investigation.

2. Park Bom is still suffering from an illness known as ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), and she received a prescription and is taking legal drugs that are similar [to Adderall] while receiving constant treatment from a domestic university hospital.

She is trying her best to defeat the illness even now, and while she went through some difficult times, she wishes to take courage and get back up on her own. We are being cautious ahead of her new start, but we genuinely hope you will look kindly upon her."