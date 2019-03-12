The Sunglasses Trend Korean Celebs Are Eyeing Now

by Debby Kwong | Tue., 12 Mar. 2019 8:01 PM
If micro-shades aren't your thing (it's hard to flatter 99.9% of the population, excluding the Hadids), then this fresh slice of summer-loving style may be what you've been waiting for.
Get creative with tinted sunglasses, and the colour of choice among both male and female Korean celebrities seems to be yellow. No surprise there: It was a trend seen on the spring/summer 2019 runways at Gucci, Prada and Max Mara.
From BTS' V's retro black rims from Grafik:Plastic to Lee Sung-kyung's modern frameless designs from Scene Number, these lemon hued lens are a hit in Seoul.
In our digital age, it's great to know that these lens tints block blue light, and they're more acceptable to wear indoors as they are ideal in low-light conditions.
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
