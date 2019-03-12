The Sunglasses Trend Korean Celebs Are Eyeing Now

by Debby Kwong | Tue., 12 Mar. 2019 8:01 PM

If micro-shades aren't your thing (it's hard to flatter 99.9% of the population, excluding the Hadids), then this fresh slice of summer-loving style may be what you've been waiting for.

Get creative with tinted sunglasses, and the colour of choice among both male and female Korean celebrities seems to be yellow. No surprise there: It was a trend seen on the spring/summer 2019 runways at Gucci, Prada and Max Mara.

From BTS' V's retro black rims from Grafik:Plastic to Lee Sung-kyung's modern frameless designs from Scene Number, these lemon hued lens are a hit in Seoul.

In our digital age, it's great to know that these lens tints block blue light, and they're more acceptable to wear indoors as they are ideal in low-light conditions.

Eye Spy: Kim So-Hyun and Ji Soo in Singapore

Lee Sung-kyung, Tinted Sunglasses

Instagram

Lee Sung-kyung

V, BTS, Yellow Sunglasses

Instagram

BTS' V

Choi Soo-young, Tinted Sunglasses

Instagram

Choi Soo-young

Ji-Soo, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Ji Soo

Gucci, Tinted Sunglasses

Sunglasses, $450, Gucci at Farfetch

SHOP

Jeepers Peepers, Tinted Sunglasses

Sunglasses, $46.90, Jeepers Peepers at Zalora

SHOP

Privé, Tinted Sunglasses

Sunglasses, $66.90, Privé Revaux at Zalora

SHOP

Gentle Monster, Tinted Sunglasses

Sunglasses, $355, Gentle Monster at Matchesfashion

SHOP

Linda Farrow, Tinted Sunglasses

Sunglasses, $1,091, Linda Farrow at Farfetch

SHOP

Ray-Ban, Tinted Sunglasses

Sunglasses, $300, Ray-Ban at Forward

SHOP

