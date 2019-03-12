Just a day after being accused of sharing hidden camera videos in a secret Kakao Talk group chat, singer Jung Joon-young has admitted to the allegations.

As reported by Koreaboo, the singer shared a statement through his agency MAKEUS Entertainment accepting responsibility for his actions and apologising to the women who were unknowingly involved in the hidden camera videos.

The full statement reads:

"Apology letter

I greet you all with a shameful and regretful heart.

I, Jung Joon-Young, returned back to Korea on March 12th and I realised the seriousness of the situation again. I deeply apologise to everyone who has had interest in this apology and gave me a chance to apologise.

I acknowledge all my sins and actions in connection with what is being said about me about the allegations. I took videos of women without their consent, I spread it in the Kakao Talk chat room, and acted without guilt or remorse.

It was an immoral act where I deserved backlash as a public figure, and it was something that was too rash.

Most of all, I apologize to the women who appeared in the video, that had to face this horrible reality with this incident. I want to kneel and apologise to everyone who felt angry and disappointed.

I will leave all the shows that I appeared on, and I will stop all entertainment activities. I will now put down everything I do as a public figure, and I'll reflect on my unethical and illegal activities for the rest of my life.

I apologise to all the women who have seen the most damage from my actions and who have felt angry, beyond disappointment, and to those who made me into a public figure.

I will be faithful to the investigation by the authorities, which will start from the morning of the 14th, without any lies, and I will accept the punishment I receive, for the behaviour I have committed.

I deeply apologise once again. I am sorry.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Jung Joon-Young"