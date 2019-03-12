Sex & Secret Group Chats: Seungri and Jung Joon-Young Are in Hot Water

Where we last left off, Big Bang's Seungri was booked for allegedly violating anti-prostitution laws in South Korea. He became an official suspect after police officers searched the night club, ARENA, where Seungri had reportedly sent prostitutes to service potential foreign business investors. After stating that he will comply with the police investigation, the singer took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the entertainment industry.

According to Allkpop, a Korean entertainment news portal, YG Entertainment made a statement after this announcement. A representative said the following: "We have belatedly confirmed that Seungri has released a message to the public about retirement. It was something that he uploaded himself without consulting YG Entertainment first," they commented. "Currently, we have no additional comment we want to add in regards to this. It has still yet to be decided whether or not his contract will be terminated. We will let you know once the situation is figured out."