Has this rap Queen found her forever king?

Nicki Minaj made some startling revelations during her newest episode of her Beats1 show Queen Radio on Apple Music. Minaj recorded the episode from London ahead of her March 14 concert in Birmingham and talked about why she loves the city as well as her current relationship with her beau Kenneth Petty.

As the 36-year-old rapper is wont to do, she left no detail behind while describing some of their physical interactions. "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot—he does it all," she explained on the show.

While it's possible to gloss over some of the details in this description, there's one word in particular that truly stands out from the rest: husband.

Are we missing something? Or could this just be a case similar to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who lovingly refer to each other as "wifey" and "hubby" and spark engagement rumors left and right?