USC has since issued a statement, reading, "We are aware of the ongoing wide-ranging criminal investigation involving universities nationwide, including USC. USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate fully with the government's investigation. We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university. USC is conducting an internal investigation. Donna Heinel and Jovan Vavic have been terminated and the university will take additional employment actions as appropriate. USC is in the process of identifying any funds received by the university in connection with this alleged scheme. Additionally, the university is reviewing its admissions processes broadly to ensure that such actions do not occur going forward."

"Huffman and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF [Key Worldwide Foundation] to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter," the affidavit further alleged. "Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so." Macy, her husband of more than 20 years, was not charged.