Have no idea who Olivia Jade is? Text any Gen-Z contact in your phone and you'll quickly get an "OMG, I'm obsessed with her!" response.

For the millennials and up though, you'll probably get a better idea of who Olivia Jade is when she discover she is Lori Loughlin's daughter. Yes, Aunt Becky from Full House has a teenage daughter, one that is a successful YouTube star with a blossoming beauty empire.

But that surprisingly stacked empire and Loughlin's reputation are now shrouded in scandal after the Hallmark Channel leading lady and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are at the center of an alleged college entrance exam controversy—called Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI—that sent shock waves through Hollywood on Tuesday.