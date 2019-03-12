Katharine McPhee Looks Back on Her Unforgettable School Days With Meghan Markle

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 12 Mar. 2019 10:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Katharine McPhee

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Katharine McPhee will never forget one special classmate.

While the Hollywood actress has moved on from school books and recess, there's one familiar face who has made a lasting impression. Oh yes, we're talking about Meghan Markle.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain Tuesday morning, Katharine explained her connection to the Duchess of Sussex that further proves it's a small world after all.

"I went to school with Meghan Markle," she shared. "I was in middle school when she was in high school."

Katharine continued, "My sister was in her class, so they were the same age. She was always lovely and always talented and always put together."

Photos

Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

Back in January, the actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with the mom-to-be.

Katharine McPhee, Meghan Markle

Instagram / Katharine McPhee

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," the caption read. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

While many enjoyed the childhood photo, there of course was one follower who just had to be sassy.

"She's just trying to bank on Meghan's fame. She just wants to be famous and rich," the user wrote. Katharine would later reply, "Yeah you're right. I've made so much money off this photo. Give me a break." Zing!

Ultimately, the 34-year-old is currently appearing in Waitress on the West End. And yes, Meghan is invited anytime.

"We did invite her, we're friends with other friends of hers so we're going to try to get her to come to the show," Katharine shared on the morning show via Daily Mail.

After visiting the Aldwych Theatre for a private visit to Tina: The Musical with Prince Harry, it's clear the royal couple enjoys a great performance and show. Perhaps we will see them after all.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Katharine McPhee , Royals , Meghan Markle , School , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Jade Giannulli

Inside Lori Loughlin's College Admission Scandal and Her Daughter's Controversial Lifestyle Empire

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez's Proposal to Jennifer Lopez Was Even More Romantic Than We Thought

Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Teddi Mellencamp: Lisa Vanderpump Cares More About Manipulating Audiences Than Friendships

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Attends Hearing Ahead of Disorderly Conduct Court Case

Courteney Cox, Coco Arquette

You Have to Hear Courteney Cox's Daughter Sing "Chasing Cars" With Snow Patrol

Backstreet Boys, 2019 Grammys

Backstreet Boys, Ella Mai and More to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Amber Heard

Amber Heard Recalls Coming Out to Her Parents and the Tearful Aftermath

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.