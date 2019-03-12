Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among over 40 individuals who have been charged in connection with an alleged college entrance exam scheme. E! News has confirmed that 13 defendants were taken into custody this morning in the Los Angeles area, including defendants Huffman and Loughlin. Those 13 defendants will be making their initial court appearances this afternoon.

Court documents obtained by E! News show that both Huffman and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. According to the FBI affidavit, the scheme involved getting students admitted into colleges such as Georgetown, UCLA, USC, Stanford, University of San Diego, University of Texas at Austin, Wake Forest and Yale.

"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California – Los Angeles, among others," the affidavit states.