He gets by with a little help from his friends dad. Colton Underwood's been through it on The Bachelor, to say the least. The reality star dumped Hannah G. and Tayshia in part one of the finale after Cassie, who he decided was his one true love, left the show.

Now, he's on a quest to win Cassie back. However, Colton's dad, Scott Underwood, has some concerns.

In the clip above from part two of The Bachelor finale, Papa Underwood tearfully confronts his son.