Ruby lives! And he's getting back into the On My Block hijinks straight away.

"It's a new year, finally we can get back to normal," Ruby says.

In the season two trailer, below, Ruby (Jason Genao), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Monse (Sierra Capri), Olivia (Ronni Hawk) and Jamal (Brett Gray) are all back together after the violent season one finale and Jamal has some news…he's rich.

Yep, he found the mythical $200,000 and he needs protection from Cesar. With that much money in their neighborhood, "who wouldn't be paranoid?"

Come for the friends sticking by each other, say for Abuela (Peggy Blow) stealing every scene.