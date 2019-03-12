What does Meghan Markle have to do with This Is Us? Well, if Meghan Markle was in the hospital and going into early labor, her family wouldn't be kept in the dark in the waiting room like Kate Pearson's (Chrissy Metz) clan.
"If Meghan Markle were here, right, her doctor would be out here giving us updates every two minutes," Kevin (Justin Hartley) says in the exclusive clip above. "And Kate better not be back there getting anything less than Meghan Markle treatment, whatever that is."
"Baby Markle. Y'all know Baby Markle is going to pop out in full hair and make-up, right? Little crown and scepter, just [waving]," Randall (Sterling K. Brown) says.
Tensions are running high as the Pearsons wait for news about Kate. The Tuesday, March 5 episode of the NBC drama ended with Kate's water breaking at just 28 weeks pregnant. Now, her family, including brothers Randall and Kevin, mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore), step-dad Miguel (Jon Huertas) and sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are stuck playing the waiting game. Kevin seems to be taking it the hardest, but he won't listen to Randall's advice.
Watch the clip above for more.
The episode, appropriately titled "The Waiting Room," is simply described by NBC as follows: "Tensions run high as the Pearsons await news about Kate's pregnancy."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
