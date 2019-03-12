We Spotted These Fashion Trends on ITZY — Now We Want Them Too

  By
    &

Tue., 12 Mar. 2019

If you haven't heard of ITZY, it's high time you got to know them! ITZY is a five-member K-Pop idol girl group signed under JYP Entertainment. Since their debut on 12 February this year, Yuna, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yeji have already garnered more than 70 million views of their hit song "Dalla Dalla".

Yeji is the leader of the group with her triple-talent of being the main dancer, lead vocalist and lead rapper. Lia is the newest JYP trainee to debut and is main vocalist. Her stage name comes from 'Julia', her English name and she used to live in Canada. Ryujin is the lead dancer,  the 18 year-old was cast by JYP at a GOT7 fan meeting. Chaeryeong is the lead rapper and is IZ*ONE's Chaeyeon's sister. Yuna is the lead dancer and the youngest in the group at 15 years old.

With lyrics like "I don't care about what others think", "don't measure me by your standards alone", and "hold your head up and go after your dreams" in their debut song, ITZY is definitely different and all about that girl power.

But girl power aside, the girl group has also put the fashion world on alert with their on point styling that captures the zeitgeist: Preppy chic? Check. '90s nostalgia? Check. Motorcross chic? Check.

See how the girls are pulling off these trends we so desperately want right now below.

SHOP THEIR LOOKS

ITZY, Get The Look

Twitter

Trend: Preppy

ITZY, Get The Look, Preppy

Skort, $1,080, Alexander Wang at Shopbop

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look, Preppy

Blazer, $96, ASOS Design

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look, Preppy

Shirt, $59.90, Zara

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look

Twitter

Trend: '90s Nostalgia

ITZY, Get The Look, 90s

Bralette, $206, Rick Owens at Net-A-Porter

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look, 90s

Cargo pants, $74, Reclaimed Vintage at ASOS

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look, 90s

Dress, $160, Kendall + Kylie at Shopbop

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look

Twitter

Trend: Motocross Chic

ITZY, Get The Look, Motocross

Sports bra, $180, No Ka’oi at Net-A-Porter

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look, Motocross

Choker, $1,466 , Balenciaga at Net-A-Porter

SHOP

ITZY, Get The Look, Motocross

Leggings, $133, Commando at Shopbop

SHOP

