Inside The E! Asia Be Pop Cultured Party

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 8:54 PM

You've seen our glamorous guests, now see all the intimate moments from the E! Asia launch party at Miaja Gallery!

From photo booth bombs to surprise performances, there definitely wasn't a lack of show stopping moments throughout the night. See our gorgeous guests revel in our signature red carpet experience, snap away at the Instaworthy spots throughout the space and, grab a bite from our delectable grazing table and down it all with our signature cocktail of the evening.

Check out all the best moments of the night in our gallery below.

Janeena Chan, Nana Law, Karisa Sukamto, Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Janeena Chan, Nana Law and Karisa Sukamto blowing kisses for the cam

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Who could resist the sparkliest spot on our red carpet?

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Selfie time!

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Fiona Fussi having her turn on camera

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Seriously, how much fun was the 180-degree photo booth?

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Everyone had to stop by for a snap

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Even the E! News Asia hosts had to have their turn!

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

We're weren't kidding when we said everyone stopped by

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Raising a toast!

Preeti Nair, Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Preeti Nair (aka @preetipls) giving a surprise performance of her song "E8"

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Killing it on stage!

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Our E! News Asia hosts getting in front of the camera!

Iman Fandi, Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Iman Fandi channeling Kendall Jenner at our party

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Photo booth fun with all our fabulous influencers

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Striking a pose on the red carpet

Liv Lo, Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Our glamorous host of the evening Liv Lo

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Managing Digital Editor Pakkee Tan talking about the new E! Online Asia site

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

NBCUniversal's Natalie Gee talking about the site's special rebrand for International Women's Day

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

NBCUniversal's Ruben Lawrence welcoming guests to the party

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

The cocktail of the evening? A DosE! of Pop Culture!

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Live portraits for our guests

Iman Fandi, Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Iman Fandi with her personalised portrait!

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Rolling out the red carpet experience

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

Our 180-degree photo booth

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Syarfique AB

The delectable grazing table

