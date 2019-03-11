breaking! Big Bang's Seungri Has Quit The Entertainment Industry

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Steal the Show at Dumbo Premiere

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 7:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Dumbo Premiere

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Angelina Jolie and her kids are always down for a good night out on the town.

The director and four of her six kids made an appearance on the red carpet for the star-studded premiere of Dumbo at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday night. For the occasion, the actress is wearing an angelic white dress, while her kids Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox opted for more understated ensembles. 

Unfortunately, the actress does not play a role in the live-action remake, but fans can see the star when she returns to the big screen for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It was originally set for a 2020 release date, but the studio delighted fans when they announced that the movie will be coming to theaters on Oct. 18, 2019. 

While filming the newest installment of the franchise, Angie and the kids lived across the pond in London, England, but since returned to Los Angeles, where their father Brad Pitt also resides. 

Photos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

Since their return state-side, the family has been zig-zagging across the country for various movie premieres, like the New York premiere of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind in February. All six of the Pitt-Jolie kids supported their mom when she moderated a Q&A with Oscar nominee and Maleficent co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor and the inspiration behind the film, William Kamkwamba. Jolie's brood sat in the crowd with stars like David SchwimmerAbbi JacobsonNeve CampbellChristian SlaterGina Gershon and Edward Norton, who sat enraptured with the discussion.

Angelina Jolie, Kids, Shiloh, Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne

Monica Schipper/ Getty for Netflix

And just before that, the family enjoyed an intellectually stimulating visit to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for the premiere for artist Prune Nourry's Serendipity documentary, inspired by her breast cancer diagnosis. The documentary likely touched home for the director, who underwent a preventative double-mastectomy in 2013

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Celebrity Families , Premieres , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Will Pay 5 Years of Rent for Former Inmate Who Was Denied Housing

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Finale: What Came After the Fence Jump and Those Shocking Breakups

The Bachelor Season 23, Hannah G.

The Bachelor's Hannah G Confronts Colton Underwood About Brutal Breakup

Tayshia, The Bachelor

How The Bachelor's Tayshia Found Closure From Colton Underwood After Shocking Breakup

Madden Twins Celebrate Birthday With Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz

Evan Rachel Wood Opens Up About Abusive Past

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.