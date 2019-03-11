breaking! Big Bang's Seungri Has Quit The Entertainment Industry

Eye Spy: Kim So-Hyun and Ji Soo in Singapore

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 7:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

What are Korean celebrities Kim So-hyun and Ji-soo's favourite pair of sunglasses for the season?

The duo were in Singapore recently for the launch of über-stylish sunglasses brand Gentle Monster's '13' collection and we took the opportunity to quiz both of them.

When asked about sunglasses from the collection that she felt would suit men, Kim told us "Guys these days are so fashionable and stylish, [so I feel that] simple designs go well together [with them]."

"Personally, I like a very natural style," said Ji-Soo. "...something that is simple and not too flashy."

Find out what else the actors said in their interview in the video above! 

Ji-Soo, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Ji-Soo

Ji-Soo, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Ji-Soo

Ji-Soo, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Ji-Soo

Article continues below

Kim So-Hyun, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Kim So-Hyun

Kim So-Hyun, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Kim So-Hyun

Kim So-Hyun, Ji-Soo, Gentle Monster

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

Kim So-Hyun and Ji-Soo

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , E! News Asia , Fashion , Celebrities , Korean Celebrities , K-pop
Latest News
Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

Inside The E! Asia Be Pop Cultured Party

Inside The Be Pop Cultured Party

See What Went On at the E! Asia Be Pop Cultured Party

Jimin, J-Hope, BTS

6 Fashion Labels That K-Pop Stars Always Wear

Be Pop Cultured Party

See All The Fashionable Guests at the E! Asia Launch Party

Be Pop Cultured Party

Liv Lo, Fiona Fussi and More Partied It Up at the E! Asia Launch Party

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Is a Mini Fashionista While Walking in Kim Kardashian's Heels

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.