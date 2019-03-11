by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 7:16 PM
What are Korean celebrities Kim So-hyun and Ji-soo's favourite pair of sunglasses for the season?
The duo were in Singapore recently for the launch of über-stylish sunglasses brand Gentle Monster's '13' collection and we took the opportunity to quiz both of them.
When asked about sunglasses from the collection that she felt would suit men, Kim told us "Guys these days are so fashionable and stylish, [so I feel that] simple designs go well together [with them]."
"Personally, I like a very natural style," said Ji-Soo. "...something that is simple and not too flashy."
Find out what else the actors said in their interview in the video above!
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
Courtesy of Gentle Monster
