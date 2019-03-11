breaking! Big Bang's Seungri Has Quit The Entertainment Industry

Mon., 11 Mar. 2019

Grey's Anatomy is at it again. The long-running ABC medical drama partnered with Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make 17-year-old Isabelle's wish come true: Meet Ellen Pompeo.

Grey's shared a video of Isabelle's time on set where she encountered several spoilers (careful not to reveal what they are), got her own scrubs and lab coat, Grey Sloan Memorial badge, directed a scene and finally met her hero.

"That was really cool," Isabelle (aka Izzy) said.

Over its 15 seasons on the air, Grey's Anatomy has helped grant 17 wishes.

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples Status Check

You may have noticed Izzy is 17, so when Grey's Anatomy premiered, she was either 2 or 3 years old. The power of Grey's Anatomy, and Netflix is to thank for that, according to Giacomo Gianniotti, Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the series.

"We're still having all these great ratings and people are showing up for it. It's a real blessing, it's exciting. Netflix has really reopened this whole thing—having Grey's Anatomy released on Netflix, I think mothers who grew up watching it in their sort of teens and college are now watching it with their daughters. It's sort of reintroducing it to a new generation that didn't grow up with it, obviously," Gianniotti told E! News during a recent interview.

See the full video above.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

