Grey's Anatomy is at it again. The long-running ABC medical drama partnered with Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make 17-year-old Isabelle's wish come true: Meet Ellen Pompeo.

Grey's shared a video of Isabelle's time on set where she encountered several spoilers (careful not to reveal what they are), got her own scrubs and lab coat, Grey Sloan Memorial badge, directed a scene and finally met her hero.

"That was really cool," Isabelle (aka Izzy) said.

Over its 15 seasons on the air, Grey's Anatomy has helped grant 17 wishes.