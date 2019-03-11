Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Squash Feud Rumors With a Kiss

No feud here! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle exchanged a friendly greeting at Commonwealth Day service.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who have been the subject of feud rumors for months, were spotted sharing a double-cheek kiss inside Westminster Abbey. After arriving to the service, Kate and husband Prince William greeted Meghan and Prince Harry, with the Duke of Cambridge also sharing a double-cheek kiss with Meghan.

For the service, Kate donned a red Catherine Walker coat, which she previously wore while arriving in New Zealand in 2014. As for Meghan, she did a change from her emerald ensemble earlier in the day into a design by Victoria Beckham.