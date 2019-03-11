Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Squash Feud Rumors With a Kiss

breaking! Big Bang's Seungri Has Quit The Entertainment Industry

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 11:29 AM

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

No feud here! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle exchanged a friendly greeting at Commonwealth Day service.

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who have been the subject of feud rumors for months, were spotted sharing a double-cheek kiss inside Westminster Abbey. After arriving to the service, Kate and husband Prince William greeted Meghan and Prince Harry, with the Duke of Cambridge also sharing a double-cheek kiss with Meghan.

For the service, Kate donned a red Catherine Walker coat, which she previously wore while arriving in New Zealand in 2014. As for Meghan, she did a change from her emerald ensemble earlier in the day into a design by Victoria Beckham.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

The royal couples were also joined at the service by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images, Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rumors of a feud started flying back in late 2018 when it was announced that Meghan and Harry, who are currently expecting their first child together, are moving away from Kensington Palace. The couple will instead set up home at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate.

While the Palace attempted to shut down feud speculation, rumors of tension continue to fly.

In January, reports surfaced that Meghan and Harry were not in attendance at Kate's birthday celebration. However, the royal Fab Four recently reunited at an event honoring Prince Charles. And, judging from their exchange on Monday, it seems all is well between the royal couples!

You can see Kate and Meghan's greeting in the video above!

