The next party we go to needs these two on the guest list.

On Monday morning, 2 Chainz kicked off a brand-new week by releasing a music video for his collaboration with Ariana Grande called "Rule the World."

To the delight of pop culture fans, Ariana didn't just make a brief cameo in the project. Instead, she was a true star by appearing throughout the three-minute video!

Directed by Sebastian Sdaigui, the clip finds Ariana and 2 Chainz traveling back in time to an underground jazz club somewhere in Southern California.

While wearing feathery sleeves, Ariana takes the stage to the delight of attendees before lounging with 2 Chainz.