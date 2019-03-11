breaking! Big Bang's Seungri Has Quit The Entertainment Industry

Ariana Grande Reunites With Graham Phillips in NYC

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 10:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, Graham Phillips

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Another day, another reunion for Ariana Grande

Just over a week ago, the Grammy-winning songstress was snapped hanging out with her former flame, Big Sean. Now, the star has been spotted with another familiar man from her past, Graham Phillips

On Saturday, the two were photographed on the streets of New York City, apparently heading to dinner together, according to a source. Grande donned a Burberry skirt and over-the-knee white boots under an oversized puffer coat for the occasion while the 25-year-old actor opted for a blazer and slacks underneath a sleek dark coat. 

According to the source, they went to ZZ's Clam Bar downtown around 9 p.m. and stayed for around two hours. 

Photos

Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

The two, who met as co-stars in the Broadway production of 13 back in 2008, were reported to have previously dated and have remained friends with Phillips attending Grande's concert in the past and the two enjoying a show reunion in 2016. 

However, don't mistake this friendly gathering for a date, according to another source. 

"She's single," the insider said. "She's seen some of her exes, but she's not dating any of them. She's just catching up with people that she once cared about and had a connection with." 

Ariana Grande, Graham Phillips

TheImageDirect.com

The source added, "She's in Pennsylvania now rehearsing for her tour and that's her main focus. She isn't thinking about one particular guy or that aspect of her life. She's working very hard to get ready for her shows."

Earlier this year, Grande was also spotted with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, one of the former flames she named in "thank u, next." However, she also shot down any budding romance speculation by telling fans, "We're friends everyone take a big ol breather."

Meanwhile, her most recent ex, Pete Davidson, broke his silence on his new fling with Kate Beckinsale, telling SNL viewers on Saturday night, "Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But, it doesn't really bother us. But, then again, I'm new to this."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez - Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Sweet 16

All the Signs Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were Headed for an Engagement

Kelly Catlin

U.S. Olympic Cyclist Kelly Catlin's Death Ruled Suicide by Asphyxia

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Roc Nation Brunch

Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Receive Vanguard Award at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Resulted in NeNe Leakes Unfollowing Andy Cohen?!

Meghan Markle, Commonwealth Day Youth Event

Why Meghan Markle Didn't Wear Her Engagement Ring for Commonwealth Event With Prince Harry

Keith Flint

The Prodigy's Keith Flint's Cause of Death Revealed

Khloe Kardashian, Khadijah Haqq, Las Vegas

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Las Vegas Girls Weekend With BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.