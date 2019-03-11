U.S. Olympic Cyclist Kelly Catlin's Death Ruled Suicide by Asphyxia

Kelly Catlin's cause of death has been revealed.

The 23-year-old U.S. Olympic track cyclist was found dead in her Stanford University campus residence on Friday. Now, the Santa Clara Medical Examiner confirms to E! News that her cause of death was asphyxia and manner was suicide.

Kelly's father, Mark Catlin, confirmed her passing in a letter sent to VeloNews over the weekend, stating that she died by suicide.

"There isn't a minute that goes by that we don't think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived," Mark wrote in the letter. "There isn't a second in which we wouldn't freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable."