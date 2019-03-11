Roper announced her pregnancy back in January and noted their little bundle of joy is due in August.

"We've been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Roper and Tolbert welcomed their first child back in August 2017. However, their road to parenthood wasn't easy. Roper recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage shortly after Tolbert proposed on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that's said I don't matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain," she said in a recent YouTube video. "My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I've never even known really where to start with telling others. I've also been afraid to tell people Tanner and I got pregnant on Bachelor in Paradise while filming. I've been keeping this weight for a long time, but being pregnant with our second child, all these emotions have been on the surface for me. I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby."